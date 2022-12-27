Essence Style Star: 2022

As we prepare to make way for a brand new year of trends, red carpets, IG saves and screenshots, and a whole new calendar year of fashion, it’s only right that we recap the very best of this year, right? In 2022 we saw some FASHION. From red carpets and street style pics to front row at fashion week and social media staged shoots, celebs turned up the fashion meter. Yes, style is subjective, but a look is a look. And once one continues to serve look after look, that further cements them into the best-dressed conversation.

For this list, we took many factors into consideration, evaluating the depth and duality of each star’s style. Take Lori Harvey, for example; this year, she executed some impeccable high-glam looks and stayed in constant focus due to her street style (like her in that Bottega puffer and fitted hat). Whereas others, like Lupita Nyong’o, upped the ante on a press tour run (from the red carpet to late-night appearances). There was seriously so much fashion this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 06: Lori Harvey is seen on December 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

NAUCALPAN, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 9: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fan event at Plaza Satelite. On November 9, 2022 in Naucalpan, Mexico. (Photo credit should read Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Celebs on this list championed emerging designers and designer comebacks (like actress Jodie Turner-smith in Harbison at the Venice Film Festival), wore looks fresh off the runway, pushed the bounds of curating glam with ensembles — looking at you, Doja — and overall, really just had fun. There’s a few expected fashion girlies, like Rih duh, from the worlds of film, music and pop culture, alongside some emerging fashion voices.

Get into this year’s best-dressed list ahead.