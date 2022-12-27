Essence Style Star: 2022

Home · Fashion

Best of the best — We rounded up the 23 (one more for good measure) most stylish celebs of 2022.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

As we prepare to make way for a brand new year of trends, red carpets, IG saves and screenshots, and a whole new calendar year of fashion, it’s only right that we recap the very best of this year, right? In 2022 we saw some FASHION. From red carpets and street style pics to front row at fashion week and social media staged shoots, celebs turned up the fashion meter. Yes, style is subjective, but a look is a look. And once one continues to serve look after look, that further cements them into the best-dressed conversation.

For this list, we took many factors into consideration, evaluating the depth and duality of each star’s style. Take Lori Harvey, for example; this year, she executed some impeccable high-glam looks and stayed in constant focus due to her street style (like her in that Bottega puffer and fitted hat). Whereas others, like Lupita Nyong’o, upped the ante on a press tour run (from the red carpet to late-night appearances). There was seriously so much fashion this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 06: Lori Harvey is seen on December 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NAUCALPAN, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 9: Actress Lupita Nyong’o attends the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fan event at Plaza Satelite. On November 9, 2022 in Naucalpan, Mexico. (Photo credit should read Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Celebs on this list championed emerging designers and designer comebacks (like actress Jodie Turner-smith in Harbison at the Venice Film Festival), wore looks fresh off the runway, pushed the bounds of curating glam with ensembles — looking at you, Doja — and overall, really just had fun. There’s a few expected fashion girlies, like Rih duh, from the worlds of film, music and pop culture, alongside some emerging fashion voices.

Get into this year’s best-dressed list ahead.

01
Jodie Turner-Smith
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
02
Doja Cat
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
03
Lizzo
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
04
Lori Harvey
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
05
Taylor Russell
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
06
Michaela Coel
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
07
Lupita Nyong’o
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
08
Zoë Kravitz
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
09
Zendaya
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
10
Tessa Thompson
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
11
Rihanna
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
12
Gabrielle Union
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
13
Quinta Brunson
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
14
Janelle Monae
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
15
Kelly Rowland
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
16
Cynthia Erivo
Essence Style Star: 2022
GETTY IMAGES
17
Kerry Washington
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
18
Viola Davis
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
19
Sheila Atim
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
20
Sherri Shepherd
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
21
Ayo Edebiri
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
22
Ziwe
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
23
Doechii
Essence Style Star: 2022
Getty Images
