Buzzy Fashion Moments From The 2022 American Music Awards

GloRilla, Flo Milli, Latto — see all the looks from the black carpet.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

And red carpet season continues! The biggest names in music, film and pop culture gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, sunday night for the 2022 American Music Awards (AMA’s). Drake, and Beyoncé, were among the most nominated stars of the night, with music legend, Lionel Richie receiving this year’s Icon Award. While on the red carpet (rather black carpet) at the annual fan voted award ceremony, celebs turned up in looks. From color pops of pink and Tiffany blue and animal print to sculptural gowns — lots of trends took over the carpet.

There was one clear underlining theme; monochromatic, moody black and white looks. From Tinashe in a white corset top and black skirt from Marc Jacobs FW22, Coco Jones in an graphic, assysemtrical black and white Annakiki dress, Muni Long in a sculptural pleated Juana Martin dress, and Latto in a black coseted leotard with a dramatic black veil.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ahead, see all the looks from the 2022 AMA’s black carpet.

01
Kelly Rowland
GETTY IMAGES
02
Latto
Getty Images
03
Flo Milli
GETTY IMAGES
04
Ari Lennox
GETTY IMAGES
05
Tinashe
GETTY IMAGES
06
Lucky Daye
GETTY IMAGES
07
Sheryl Lee Ralph
GETTY IMAGES
08
Karrueche Tran
GETTY IMAGES
09
Joan Smalls
GETTY IMAGES
10
Brent Faiyaz
GETTY IMAGES
11
Kodak Black
GETTY IMAGES
12
Muni Long
GETTY IMAGES
13
Lionel Richie
GETTY IMAGES
