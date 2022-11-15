Beyoncé Makes History With Grammy Nomination For Best Dance/Electronic Album

Today, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in February.
Artists such as Beyoncé Knowles, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, and Dojo Cat led this year’s list of nominees. Beyoncé – who led all nominees with her seventh studio release Renaissance – also became the first Black female artist ever to be nominated in the category for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Viola Davis, who has received a nomination for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording, would officially become an EGOT recipient if she takes home the award next year.
After winning four Grammys in 2022 for “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak did not submit their album An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration. Drake and the Weeknd, also opted out of being nominated for the 2023 ceremony.
Entertainers announcing the nominations included Gayle King, Ledisi, John Legend, Smokey Robinson, and more. This year’s ceremony will honor artists and creators across a total of 91 categories, including five additional ones that were announced in June by the Recording Academy. The new categories include Songwriter of the Year Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media and Best-Spoken Word Poetry Album, There will also be a Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change.
The 2023 Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 5. The show will broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ at 5PM PT.
You can see the full list of nominations HERE. Take a look at all the Black nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards below.
01
Beyoncé
Record of the Year; Album of the Year; Song of the Year; Best Dance/Electronic Recording; Best Dance/Electronic Music Album; Best R&B Performance; Best Traditional R&B Performance; Best R&B Song; Best Song Written for Visual Media; Best Remixed Recording
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
02
Mary J. Blige
Record of the Year; Album of the Year; Best R&B Performance; Best Traditional R&B Performance; Best R&B Song; Best R&B Album
Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images
03
Muni Long
Best New Artist; Best R&B Performance; Best R&B Song;
Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
04
Viola Davis
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
05
Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Performance; Best R&B Song
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
06
Lizzo
Record of the Year; Album of the Year; Song of the Year; Best Pop Solo Performance; Best Pop Vocal Album; Best Remixed Recording;
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
07
Kendrick Lamar
Record of the Year; Album of the Year; Song of the Year; Best Rap Performance; Best Melodic Rap Performance; Best Rap Song; Best Rap Album; Best Music Video
Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
08
Doja Cat
Record of the Year; Best Pop Solo Performance; Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; Best Rap Performance; Best Music Video
Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
09
GloRilla
Photo by Prince Williams/ Filmmagic
10
Latto
Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
11
H.E.R.
Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns
12
Diana Ross
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
13
Lucky Daye
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
14
Tank & The Bangas
Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images
15
Pusha T
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
16
Kaytranada
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation
17
PJ Morton
Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wright Productions