Beyoncé Makes History With Grammy Nomination For Best Dance/Electronic Album

Today, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in February.

Artists such as Beyoncé Knowles, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, and Dojo Cat led this year’s list of nominees. Beyoncé – who led all nominees with her seventh studio release Renaissance – also became the first Black female artist ever to be nominated in the category for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Viola Davis, who has received a nomination for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording, would officially become an EGOT recipient if she takes home the award next year.

After winning four Grammys in 2022 for “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak did not submit their album An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration. Drake and the Weeknd, also opted out of being nominated for the 2023 ceremony.

Entertainers announcing the nominations included Gayle King, Ledisi, John Legend, Smokey Robinson, and more. This year’s ceremony will honor artists and creators across a total of 91 categories, including five additional ones that were announced in June by the Recording Academy. The new categories include Songwriter of the Year Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media and Best-Spoken Word Poetry Album, There will also be a Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change.

The 2023 Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 5. The show will broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ at 5PM PT.

You can see the full list of nominations HERE. Take a look at all the Black nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards below.