Spring is finally here and with the new season emerging, bright and easy-flowing wardrobe selects are sure to follow. This spring, loungewear and nostalgic finds are said to be huge trends, which proved true in our search to find this spring’s most talked-about items. From standard denim to ombré tops, fashion trends are continuing to blossom despite the pandemic– and we are not complaining!

Springtime is also known to usher in amazing weather. When the temperature is ideal (depending on where you live), it can be the perfect opportunity to add lighter pieces to your wardrobe. This season, we are all about mixing the nostalgic trends with new fads, and with the love for archival fashion becoming more and more enticing, you’ll even catch brands like Farfetch selling gently-used vintage finds.

Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite essential spring wardrobe finds below.