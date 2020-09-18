NYFW: The Best Street Style From Spring/Summer 2021

New York FashionWeek came, went, and shortened its usual week-long schedule to 4 days. Kicking off Sunday with Harlem’s Fashion Row digital event and ending this past Wednesday with a roundup of virtual fashion presentations.
Due to the pandemic, most shows took place on CFDA’s 360 runway online however, a few designers hosted socially distant events across the city.
While there wasn’t nearly as many fashion mavens swarming the streets of the Lower East Side and Soho areas of NYC, a few style faves were out and about and of course, street style photographers were there to capture their looks. Mask were obviously apart of many style moments this year and most, coordinating with the outfit worn.
Check out below our favorite street style looks from NYFW Spring/Summer 2021.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: A guest is seen wearing a black and white striped coat, white shirt, tie dye jeans and black boots outside the Studio 189 show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: A guest is seen wearing an Empty Gallery coat, black top, green pants and green sunglasses outside the Studio 189 show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: A guest is seen arriving to Studio 189 Presents Fashion Our Future 2020 during New York Fashion week at Spring Studio on September 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: A guest is seen arriving to Studio 189 Presents Fashion Our Future 2020 during New York Fashion week at Spring Studio on September 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: A guest is seen arriving to Studio 189 Presents Fashion Our Future 2020 during New York Fashion week at Spring Studio on September 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: A guest is seen arriving to Studio 189 Presents Fashion Our Future 2020 during New York Fashion week at Spring Studio on September 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Man wears a blue surgical mask and a yellow denim jacket on September 17, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: A guest is seen wearing a yellow dress with green purse and white boots outside the Rebecca Minkoff show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 15, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: A model is seen wearing a pink Alice and Olivia coat, top and tie dye pants with black boots outside the Alice and Olivia show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Guests are seen outside the Rebecca Minkoff show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 15, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Greivy Lou is seen wearing a yellow and tan floral dress outside the Rebecca Minkoff show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 15, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: A guest is seen outside MONSE Fall/Winter 2020 Shoppable Presentation during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studio on September 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: A guest is seen outside MONSE Fall/Winter 2020 Shoppable Presentation during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studio on September 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Model Ambar Cristal Zarzuela is seen wearing a Monse checkered outfit and white Naked Wolfe sneakers outside the Monse show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: A guest is seen wearing a pink suit, orange bag with clear, silver-buckled belt outside the Monse show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Model Achenrin Madit is seen wearing a blue jacket, black top, gray ripped jeans and holding a plant outside the Jason Wu show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Model Kyla Ramsey is seen wearing a gray striped suit and brown bralette with Adidas sneakers outside the Jason Wu show during New York Fashion Week S/S21 on September 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)