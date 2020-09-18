NYFW: The Best Street Style From Spring/Summer 2021

New York FashionWeek came, went, and shortened its usual week-long schedule to 4 days. Kicking off Sunday with Harlem’s Fashion Row digital event and ending this past Wednesday with a roundup of virtual fashion presentations.

Due to the pandemic, most shows took place on CFDA’s 360 runway online however, a few designers hosted socially distant events across the city.

While there wasn’t nearly as many fashion mavens swarming the streets of the Lower East Side and Soho areas of NYC, a few style faves were out and about and of course, street style photographers were there to capture their looks. Mask were obviously apart of many style moments this year and most, coordinating with the outfit worn.

Check out below our favorite street style looks from NYFW Spring/Summer 2021.