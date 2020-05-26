10 Fashion Podcasts to Cure Your Quarantine Boredom

It’s hard to think that there was ever a time when the Podcast app on your iPhone was just a developing idea with a growing digital world inside it. Now, much like Instagram, most companies and solo-preneurs are spinning off their brands into the podcasting realm, and most of us are tuning in. As if Netflix and Youtube weren’t enough, you can now find podcast content on just about anything.

As the fashion industry becomes increasingly digital, fashion houses like Maison Margiela and Chanel, along with fast-fashion giants like Pretty Little Thing are testing out the podcasting waters in hopes of forming deeper bonds with their consumers. Similarly, the industry is changing so quickly that other industry experts, like journalists, have taken to podcasting to share their thoughts on where the industry is headed as it relates to emerging brands, cultural shifts and new technology.

As we enter what feels like day 562 of now varying levels of quarantine, if you’ve finished Netflix (yes, Netlfix in its entirety), here’s 10 podcasts to pass the time– You’ll come out on the other side as the most knowledgeable person about fashion in the room.

1. Business of Fashion

Have you asked yourself questions like “Why is resale suddenly so popular?” or “What will happen to fashion after COVID-19?” If so, then this deeply informative podcast may be for you. The Business of Fashion Podcast will likely sum up the answer to any analytical questions you may have about the fashion industry. Exploring everything from Gen Z’s influence, to the legacies of various prominent designers, to the exploration of daring fashion (hint: check out their episode with Michèle Lamy).

2. Fashion Victims

Much like with your favorite guilty-pleasure reality TV show, a little gossip does admittedly make the time fly. And it’s okay if it’s just funny fashion banter, right? Fashion Victims Podcast satisfies that craving and then some. Co-hosts Luke Meagher and Darnell Jamal share hot takes on trending topics like “why we’re tired of J. Lo’s Versace dress,” Raf Simons’ recent appointment as Co-Creative Director of Prada, and thoughts on cultural appropriation.

3. Second Life

Second Life is hosted by Who What Wear Co-Founder, Hilary Kerr, who brings high profile guests in to discuss how they’ve successfully made 180-degree turns in their careers. In one episode, she speaks with Rachel Zoe about her rise as a celebrity stylist (back when the general public didn’t know much about stylists), and how she shifted to producing her own ready-to-wear line and online style destination, The Zoe Report. Though career and entrepreneurial spirited at its core, the show is heavily fashion-leaning due to Hilary’s personal connection to the industry, and proves interesting for anyone wanting to break into fashion.

4. Dressed: The History of Fashion

In the era of Twitter fashion threads and think pieces, it’s hard not to find yourself curious about fashion’s past. Described as the exploration of the “who, what, when and why we wear,” Dressed: The History of Fashion covers everything from the Japanese origins of the flip-flop shoe, to the history of the swimsuit, to the story behind the cateye sunglasses trend we can’t ever seem to get enough of.

5. Pieces of Me: My Life in Seven Garments

Conveniently launched in early March, right before many of us were confined to our homes, Porter Magazine by Net-a-Porter launched a podcast, catering deliciously to celebrity-style junkies. In what appears to be a limited series, the show shares the stories behind pivotal moments of seven women, told through the clothing they wore. If you’ve ever wondered what’s behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ eclectic and unpredictable style, or the quick-rising modeling mogul, Halima Aden, then you’re in for a treat.

6. The Tech Edit

Vogue Business, a publication exploring how cultural shifts and consumer pattern changes may affect the fashion industry, announced the launch of their podcast The Tech Edit on Tuesday, May 19. The timing couldn’t be more fitting as COVID-19 has led the fashion industry to become very digitally dependent, and quickly. As the industry continues to look to technology to invent a new normal (like virtual fashion shows, for example), The Tech Edit will explore just how these technologies have the ability to reshape fashion as we know it.

7. The Memory of… With John Galliano

One of the greatest gifts the internet has given fashion enthusiasts is a glimpse behind the scenes of what was once much more exclusive and unknown. Maison Martin Margiela’s Creative Director himself, John Galliano hosts The Memory of…, telling “a story usually only heard by select fashion insiders.” In their episodes, Galliano breaks down the inspirations, stories and historical references behind recent Margiela collections.

8. The Glossy Podcast

The Glossy Podcast is another must-listen for anyone concerned with remaining in the know of the ever-evolving fashion industry. Glossy’s Editor-in-Chief, Jill Manoff hosts the show, inviting the heads of leading fashion brands as guests: Rebecca Minkoff discusses how the pandemic has pushed her brand to make changes that were probably needed anyway, Fashionphile’s founder discusses the evolution of luxury resale, and fashion designer Misha Nonoo discusses the staying power of Fashion Week.

9. The Successful Fashion Designer

If you’ve been long-dreaming of having your own fashion brand, but haven’t known where to start, this show, hosted by designer and educator, Sew Heidi, may be a great investment of your time. Sew Heidi shares her professional experiences, along with interviewing other experts in the industry to discuss topics like predicting trends like a forecaster, earning a living as a freelance designer, and the basics of owning a fashion brand, like copyrighting your designs and creating a tech pack.

10. The Style Success Podcast

If your favorite fashion listicles (like “5 Ways to Style Your White Tee”) were to come to life in podcast form, then you’d have The Style Success Podcast. Image and wardrobe consultant, Mallory Sills, carries the show in chatty, friend-to-friend style, with short episodes that provide a little entertainment, a little pick-me-up, and a lot of style advice. In a recent episode, Mallory shares tips on how to elevate your loungewear, as many of us fight the battle between sweatpants and the pre-pandemic version of us that used to like getting dressed.