Wu-Tang Clan Announces Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 21: RZA (top) and (L-R) Young Dirty Bastard, U-God, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan perform during a stop of the N.Y. State of Mind tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The legendary Grammy-nominated rap collective, Wu-Tang Clan, has officially announced their upcoming Las Vegas residency, which will coincide with the city’s first-ever Super Bowl. On Tuesday, the iconic rap collective announced their plans.

Vegas has been the place to be as of late, between its second consecutive WNBA championship win with the Las Vegas Aces, and Usher’s iconic residency, which just concluded in November. The announcement of the new residency follows a slew of residencies, most notably, Usher, who recently hosted his final performance, and more recently, New Edition, who announced a residency beginning in February.

While Las Vegas is no stranger to hosting stars for concerts and nightclub appearances, Wu-Tang Clan’s residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will redefine the city’s entertainment. It marks a departure from the traditional residency acts that have dominated the scene, bringing a fresh element to the iconic strip.

“Hip-hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience,” said Wu-Tang producer RZA in an interview with The New York Times.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 21: RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs during a stop of the N.Y. State of Mind tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The residency, aptly titled “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency,” is set to kick off next year with electrifying performances on February 9-10, during the highly anticipated Super Bowl weekend. The excitement will continue on March 22-23, concurrent with the influx of fans headed to the city for the NCAA college basketball tournaments.

The residency, a project that has been in the works for approximately five years, according to Wu-Tang Clan’s leader, RZA (born Robert Diggs), is not only a celebration of the group’s iconic hits like “C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” and “Protect Ya Neck” but also a deliberate effort to elevate the hip-hop genre during its 50th-anniversary celebrations this year.

“I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” RZA continued.

Wu-Tang’s Las Vegas residency is the beginning to a new chapter, setting the stage for a new era of hip-hop entertainment in the city of lights.

Tickets for these performances will go on sale this Friday, with additional dates promised in the upcoming months. Find more information and tickets here.