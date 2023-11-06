New Edition Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency

Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Today, the legendary R&B group New Edition has announced its upcoming residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The collective consisting of Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant, will begin their residency on Feb. 28, 2024, and end the six-show series on March 9.

“Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the Entertainment Capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,” the band said in a statement. “On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.”

This past weekend, New Edition paid tribute to The Spinners at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. They performed three of the soul group’s classics: “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “The Rubberband Man.”

Their performance also honored the iconic Soul Train host Don Cornelius, who was also part of the 2023 inductees, along with Chaka Khan, and Missy Elliott; the latter of which became the first female rapper to achieve this accolade.

Presale for New Edition’s Vegas residency begins Wednesday, November 8, at 10am and ends Thursday, November 9, at 10pm PST. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 10 at 10am PST.

Tickets can be purchased here.