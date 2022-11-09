9 Women Comedians Winning Big In 2022

In what was once considered a male-dominated industry, women have been making waves in the comedy industry for quite some time. Outside of leaving audiences in stitches with their stand-up, these highly talented women also have contributed to award-winning television programs with their unique writing abilities.

Seasoned veterans such as Wanda Sykes and Loni Love continue to reinvent themselves year after year, while this era’s comics like B. Simone and Pretty Vee use the internet and social media to increase engagement and further hone their crafts. All of these women comedians have evolved their careers from stand-up, to creating opportunities for themselves, as well as others, in many different lanes of entertainment.

Take a look at eight women comedians winning big in 2022.