Venus & Serena Williams Join Will Smith And Family For The ‘King Richard’ Red Carpet Premiere

Will Smith’s highly anticipated biopic sports film King Richard finally hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday. As the actor, author, and YouTube star gears up to release his opus to the public, he hit the red carpet in LA for a big premiere event.

Smith was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, children Jaden and Willow Smith, tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams, and co-stars Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis for the film’s premiere on the closing night of the AFI Festival.

While Will and Jada were all smiles alongside Smith’s King Richard co-stars and inspiration, Willow and Jaden notably kept their modelesque game faces on throughout the duration of their red carpet appearance – a fact that was not at all lost on Smith, as he posted about it on social media the following morning:

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and featuring an original soundtrack song by Beyoncé, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, the undeterred father who played an instrumental role in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time. Taking them from “prodigy to pro,” as Smith in the role of Williams says in the trailer, one father’s determination in training and advocating for his gifted daughters ended up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Take a look at more snaps from King Richard‘s big evening!

01 Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams 02 Will Smith 03 Demi Singleton, Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams, Saniyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis 04 Demi Singleton, Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams, Saniyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis 05 Will & Jada Pinkett Smith 06 Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith 07 Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith 08 Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith 09 Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith 10 Will Smith