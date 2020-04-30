Will Smith continues to prove why the world needs him on social media.

For the two-part finale of Smith’s Snapchat show Will From Home, he reunited his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars to reminisce about the good old days of their hit 1990s sit-com. He even revealed why his character on the show was famously named after him.

Smith’s play cousin Alfonso Ribeiro actually suggested that the actor use his own name.

“We had talked and I said, ‘Look, if you’re ever gonna do this show, you’ve gotta be Will Smith,” Ribeiro recalled.

“It was such a deep insight that you had. You said, ‘Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life,” Smith added in the episode that aired on Wednesday, laughing.

Not only did Ribeiro pop up, but the Bad Boys star was joined by Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Following social distancing guidelines, the reunion happened virtually, giving Fresh Prince fans who’ve begged for a reboot something to cling to, other than their acid washed jeans. During the series, the Men in Black star filmed in his garage and talked to friends and family who were sheltering in place during the pandemic.

In an earlier episode of Will From Home, Smith’s longtime music collaborator Jeff revealed the one thing that bugged him when meeting Fresh Prince fans.

“I got really annoyed that everybody wanted to do the handshake,” Jeff recalled.

He also opened up about contracting the coronavirus. The DJ recalled losing his sense of smell, taste and having an 103 fever. The Grammy-winning DJ believes he got the disease while spinning in Idaho.

The second episode in the finale, which premiered Thursday morning, featured a special tribute to the late James Avery, who portrayed the lovable, but no-nonsense Uncle Phil. He died in 2014 following complications associated with open heart surgery.

Smith’s Snapchat show ran for 12 episodes.