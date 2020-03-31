DJ Jazzy Jeff Diagnosed With Pneumonia, May Have COVID-19

(Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

DJ Jazzy Jeff revealed that he may be struggling with COVID-19. The hip-hop legend shared that he is fighting a serious case of pneumonia and warned fans to stay home.

“Pls say a prayer for all the sick, it’s a lot more than you know!! I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs,” he wrote on his Instagram Story earlier this week. “I lost my sense of smell and taste, which is a main sign of the [corona]virus.”

The deejay, whose birth name is Jeffrey Townes, went on to thank his wife, Lynette Jackson, for caring for him during his time of need.

We gotta keep DJ Jazzy Jeff in our prayers. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wtwn526HBA — Summa y’all irk (@Kierryk345) March 31, 2020

“I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel for a wife,” he said.

DJ Jazzy Jeff referenced that he had an illness in a tweet from March, writing: “I’ll be happy when I’m home and I can cough freely…LOL.”

I’ll be happy when I’m home and I can cough freely…LOL — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) March 7, 2020

While he did not officially confirm his COVID-19 diagnosis, Jeff did warn his followers to take warnings about the virus seriously and practice social distancing to protect themselves.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, with more than 100,000 people contracting the coronavirus to date.

DJ Jazzy Jeff reminded his fans that COVID-19 “does not care who you are…what you do or what your plans are.”

The deejay and actor is not the only celebrity to have contracted coronavirus. Others including Idris Elba, Kevin Durant, Slim Thug, Scarface have also revealed they’re recovering from COVID-19.