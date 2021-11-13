6 Of Whoopi Goldberg’s Most Iconic Roles in Honor Of Her 66th Birthday!

Whoopi Goldberg has now been a fixture in the entertainment industry for four decades. From her early days in the ’80’s with Oscar-nominated dramas like The Color Purple and comedy classics like Jumping Jack Flash, into the 90’s when she became a Millenial icon with her roles in the Sister Act series and Ghost, to the current day with her keeping it real and raw on The View and starring in cultural events like the upcoming comedy series Harlem, Goldberg has inspired generations.

Thankfully, this industry icon has been given her flowers over the years in the form of big wins for 2 Emmys (in 2002 for Outstanding Special Class Special for Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel and in 2009 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for The View), a Grammy (in 1986 for Best Comedy Album for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording), an Oscar (in 1990, Best Supporting Actress for Ghost), and a Tony award (in 2002, Best Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie), making her a rare EGOT-recipient.

As she celebrates her 66th birthday today, take a look back at some of her most iconic film roles over the years.