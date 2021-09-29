Whoopi Goldberg to Produce Garcelle Beauvais Cyber-Stalker Film at Lifetime

Whoopi Goldberg will team up with fellow daytime talk show host Garcelle Beauvais for a new Lifetime crime drama film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Caught in His Web will be based on a true story of a series of “sextortion” crimes that took place in Belmont, NH, and was originally optioned by the network from a Wired article detailing the incident.

Beauvais will star as a detective assisting three teenage girls, played by Malia Baker, Alison Thornton, and Emma Tremblay, trapped in the grip of stalking, torment and blackmail at the hands of the same anonymous cyberstalker. Through hacking into the girls’ phones and computers, he’s able to coerce them into sending nude photographs and begins tracking and harassing each of them separately.

This film marks a return to production on the network for Goldberg, as she has previously produced the film A Day Late and a Dollar Short in 2014 and executive produced their drama series from 2000 to 2006.

Beauvais shared the news to social media, excited for fans to see what she and Goldberg have been working on.

“It’s happening!!” she said. “So excited for you all to see #CaughtInHisWeb, coming to @LifetimeTV in 2022.”