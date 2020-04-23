Getty Images

We’re always here for a good feature film biopic, right? Welp, another one is in the works and this time Whitney Houston is the center of attention.

The Photograph’s Stella Meghie is in talks with record industry heavy weight Clive Davis, the Whitney Houston Estate and music publishing and talent management company Primary Wave about sitting in the director’s chair, Deadline reports.

Apparently Meghie is a huge Houston fan and campaigned to be at the helm of this film about the singer’s life, who died in 2012. If writer-director Meghie is hired for the coveted job, she’ll work alongside folks that were cherry picked by the Houston Estate and Clive Davis, who discovered Houston in 1983 when she was 19.

I Wanna Dance, as its tentatively titled, will be produced by Davis, Whitney’s former manager and sister-in-law, Pat Houston, and Anthony McCarten of Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody and The Theory of Everything fame, who was also tapped to pen the screenplay.

With Primary Wave on deck, the film will benefit from full use of Houston’s extensive catalogue. So expect to hear of your favorites such as “Saving All My Love” and “I Will Always Love You”.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International – Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“The Estate of Whitney Houston is more than elated to be involved with a group of people that are as passionate about Whitney’s life story as we are. Whitney’s legacy deserves only the best that can be given,” said Pat Houston in a statement on behalf of the estate. “I stand with the hearts of these partners being the chosen ones to produce a film that’s uplifting and inspiring to all that loved her, giving you a reason to continue to celebrate The Voice that we all fell in love with and will cherish forever!”

Nippy, as Houston was affectionately known to family and friends, is the most awarded female music artist of all time, including six Grammys, two Emmys and 22 American Music Awards. Houston sold more than 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in January.