What’s New And Black On Streaming In November
Photo Credit: HBO MAX
By Keyaira Boone ·

This month on streaming services classic ‘90s sitcoms, new rap comedies, and sports biopics are on the menu. 

Filmmakers are exploring the realities of mental illness, revealing callous foreign policies, and exposing the inadequacies in our national approaches to crisis response by bringing to life stories that highlight how poorly we treat those suffering. 

Beloved franchises are returning with the help of some of the faces that made me fall in love with them. See an IT girl bring her trademark smile back to the role that made her household name. Watch a skirt-chasing jock grasp for a legacy making position off of the football field, or follow a legend as she works to impart her wisdom to the next generation of hip-hop heroines. 

Check out what’s new and Black on streaming services below.

01
Boyz N’ The Hood – 11/1 (Hulu)
The hood classic starring Ice Cube, Morris Chestnut, and Cuba Gooding Jr. is coming to the streaming service.
Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures
02
What’s Love Got To Do With It – 11/1 (Roku)
See Angela Bassett transform into Tina Turner in this unforgettable biopic.
Photo Credit: Touchstone Pictures
03
The Wood 11/1 – (Paramount Plus)
A trio of childhood friends are forced to revisit the past on the weekend of a wedding.
Photo Credit: MTV Productions
04
The Pelican Brief – 11/1 (HBO Max)
A little early ’90’s Denzel never hurt anyone.
Photo Credit: Warner Brothers
05
Hotel Rwanda – 11/1 (HBO MAX)
A private citizen steps up in the face of forgotten atrocities.
Photo Credit: United Artists Lions Gate Films
06
The Parent ‘Hood – 11/1 HBO MAX
Robert Townsend and Suzzanne Douglas bring up a family in 90s Harlem. Watch it with your niece who swears she invented all your old hair styles.
Warner Brothers
07
Something New – 11/1 (HBO Max)
Sanaa Lathan finds love in a different package than she thought it would arrive in.
Focus Films
08
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper – 11/1 (HBO MAX)
This family friendly sit-com is something the whole crew can catch.
Photo Credit: ABC
09
Curtis – 11/2 (Roku)
This drama about mental illness won the 2020 Jury Award Winner For Best U.S. Narrative at the American Black Film Festival.
Photo Credit: 1091 Pictures
10
Head Of The Class – 11/4 (HBO MAX)
Robin Givens reprises her role as Darlene Hayward in this reboot of the 80s favorite.
Photo Credit: HBO MAX
11
Lace – 11/4 (ALL BLK)
A legal professional protects her powerful clients in and outside of the courtroom.
ALL BLK
12
The Game – 11/11 (Paramount Plus)
Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return to offer another view of the off field madness in professional football.
Photo: Fernando Decillis/Paramount+ ©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.
13
Partners In Rhyme – 11/18 (ALL BLK)
MC Lyte plays a rap legend who agrees to manage the career of her soundcloud star niece after falling on hard times.
Photo Credit: All Blk
14
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain – 11/19 (Amazon Prime)
This film tells the true story of a man who mistakenly triggered his life alert and was executed by the police sent to help him shortly after.
Photo Credit: KC Productions LLC
15
King Richard – 11/19 (HBO MAX)
Will Smith portrays Richard Williams as he fights to coach his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) to tennis greatness. Aunjanue L. Ellis stars as Oracene Price.
HBO MAX
16
Black And Missing – 11/23 (HBO MAX)
This four-part documentary highlights how little society prioritizes Black people who disappear.
HBO Max
17
Queen of The Damned – 11/30 (Hulu)
Aaliyah brings her undeniable charisma to her role as Akasha, Queen of Vampires in this popular Anne Rice adaptation.
Warner Brothers
