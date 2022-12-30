What’s New And Black On Netflix On January

BARBERSHOP 2: BACK IN BUSINESS, Queen Latifah (center), 2004, (c) MGM/courtesy Everett Collection

It’s official – the new year is here. The past 12 months have been interesting to say the least, and now it’s time to embrace 2023. To start the year off, several classic Black films are hitting Netflix for your viewing pleasure.

Iconic comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence will have a large presence on the popular streaming platform this month. Both installments of The Nutty Professor franchise will be available to watch, along with 2003’s family flick Daddy Day Care. For the Martin fans out there, Blue Streak and National Security can be seen on January 1. The ensemble film Barbershop 2: Back in Business is also coming soon. The classic comedy features Ice Cube, Queen Latifah, Eve, Michael Ealy, and more.

Starring Denzel Washington, The Taking of Pelham 123 is a great movie to watch for those action thriller enthusiasts, and if you’re looking for original content, Kenya Barris’ You People debuts on the 27th, which also stars Murphy alongside an amazing cast. So, whether you’re a fanatic of funny, action lover, or any other genre, Netflix definitely has something good in store for you in the coming weeks.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in January.