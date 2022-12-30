What’s New And Black On Netflix On January

It’s official – the new year is here. The past 12 months have been interesting to say the least, and now it’s time to embrace 2023. To start the year off, several classic Black films are hitting Netflix for your viewing pleasure.
Iconic comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence will have a large presence on the popular streaming platform this month. Both installments of The Nutty Professor franchise will be available to watch, along with 2003’s family flick Daddy Day Care. For the Martin fans out there, Blue Streak and National Security can be seen on January 1. The ensemble film Barbershop 2: Back in Business is also coming soon. The classic comedy features Ice Cube, Queen Latifah, Eve, Michael Ealy, and more.
Starring Denzel Washington, The Taking of Pelham 123 is a great movie to watch for those action thriller enthusiasts, and if you’re looking for original content, Kenya Barris’ You People debuts on the 27th, which also stars Murphy alongside an amazing cast. So, whether you’re a fanatic of funny, action lover, or any other genre, Netflix definitely has something good in store for you in the coming weeks.
Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in January.
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (1/1)
This sequel to 2002’s Barbershop stars Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Sean Patrick Thomas, Eve, Queen Latifah, and more. The film deals with the impact of gentrification on the reputation and livelihood of a long-standing south Chicago barbershop.
BARBERSHOP 2: BACK IN BUSINESS, Queen Latifah (center), 2004, (c) MGM/courtesy Everett Collection
The Taking of Pelham 123 (1/1)
Denzel Washington stars in this film is about a train dispatcher who is pressed into the role of negotiator after a criminal hijacks a subway car of passengers.
National Security (1/1)
2003’s National Security is a buddy cop action comedy film directed by Dennis Dugan, and starring Martin Lawrence.
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (1/1)
Based on the popular toy brand, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra is an military science fiction action film, and is the first installment in the G.I. Joe film series. Marlon Wayans stars alongside Channing Tautm.
Daddy Day Care (1/1)
Daddy Day Care follows two fathers who start a child day care out of their home after they are laid off from their corporate jobs. It stars the legendary Eddie Murphy in the lead role.
The Nutty Professor (1/1)
Eddie Murphy shines in this comedy remake where he takes a special chemical that allows him to become a skinny alter ego.
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (1/1)
The second installment in The Nutty Professor series. Murphy reprises his role as Sherman Klump; the film also features Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Blue Streak (1/1)
Blue Streak is an action comedy inspired by the 1965 film The Big Job. It stars Martin Lawrence, Dave Chappelle, and Nicole Ari Parker. Lawrence plays Miles, a jewel thief who tries to retrieve a diamond he left at a police station, whereupon he disguises himself as a detective and gets paired with a real policeman to investigate burglaries.
You People (1/27)
Kenya Barris ensemble comedy movie follows a new couple battling with societal expectations and generational differences. It stars Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and more.