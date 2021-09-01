What’s New And Black On Netflix In September

This month Netflix is bringing teenage mysteries, tense thrillers and classic comedy franchises to their streaming service.
Watch a young Jada Pinkett Smith catch the eye of an ever-expanding Eddie Murphy before seeing Denzel Washington dodge the C.I.A.’s shadiness.
Or catch Christina Milian serving aspiring basketball wife realness to Nick Cannon before soaking up the next season of an Ivy League-centered comedy.
From family-friendly content featuring miniature scientists to documentaries that highlight Black revolutionaries, there’s something for every mood.
See everything new and Black coming to Netflix this month below.
01
Do The Right Thing 9/1
Spike Lee’s masterpiece arrives at the very top of the month.
02
The Nutty Professor – 9/1
Eddie Murphy stars as a professor willing to do anything to impress a pretty co-ed.
03
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps – 9/1
Professor Klump returns with his funny family in tow.
04
Love Don’t Cost a Thing 9/1
Nick Cannon plays a nerdy high school senior who sees Christina Milian as his ticket to popularity in this remake of Can’t Buy Me Love.
05
Rhyme and Reason 9/1
This 1997 documentary features interviews with Kurtis Blow, KRS-One, Chuck D, Ice-T, Dr. Dre and members of Wu-Tang Clan. It also includes one of the final interviews with the late The Notorious B.I.G.
06
House Party – 9/1
Kid ‘n Play have the night of their lives in this classic ’90s romp.
07
House Party 2 – 9/1
The second installment in the trilogy offers more music, drama and more friendship.
08
House Party 3
The boys are all grown up and throwing a bachelor party to remember!
09
Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins – 9/1
A local boy gets less than a hero’s welcome when he returns to his hometown with his cutthroat fiancée.
10
Marshall – 9/1
The late Chadwick Boseman shines as Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
11
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – 9/9
Marcus A. Clarke explores the friendship between these outspoken activists.
12
Omo Ghetto: The Saga – 9/10
This Nigerian gangster flick brings a funny twist to the genre.
13
Nailed It – 9/15
Nicole Byer sizzles in the sixth season of this sweet show.
14
Safe House – 9/16
Denzel Washington stars opposite Ryan Reynolds in this action thriller.
15
The Smart Money Woman – 9/16
This Nollywood titles focuses on love, life and funds.
16
Dear White People – 9/22
The fourth and final season of this hit series gets a musical touch.
17
Ada Twist, Scientist – 9/28
Snuggle with the littles in your life and watch this mini scientist and her supportive family.
18
Sex Education
Kedar Williams-Stirling, Ncuti Gatwa, Chinenye Ezeudu and Patricia Allison are bringing back more must-see learning material.
19
Grown Ups 9/20
Chris Rock and Maya Rudolph show us the realities of marriage in this ensemble comedy.
20
Ganglands – 9/24
Tracy Gotoas is a fledgling thief working with a seasoned criminal to defend their territory from drug dealers.
21
Blood and Water 9/24
A Capetown teen seeks out a truth about her family at her posh private school.