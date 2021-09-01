What’s New And Black On Netflix In September

This month Netflix is bringing teenage mysteries, tense thrillers and classic comedy franchises to their streaming service.

Watch a young Jada Pinkett Smith catch the eye of an ever-expanding Eddie Murphy before seeing Denzel Washington dodge the C.I.A.’s shadiness.

Or catch Christina Milian serving aspiring basketball wife realness to Nick Cannon before soaking up the next season of an Ivy League-centered comedy.

From family-friendly content featuring miniature scientists to documentaries that highlight Black revolutionaries, there’s something for every mood.

See everything new and Black coming to Netflix this month below.