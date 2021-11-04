Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Daytime Talk Show For Another Month

Wendy Williams will continue to sit out from her daytime talk show for the remainder of November.

According to ET, the daytime diva is still experiencing complications from her ongoing health conditions and will need to continue to take time off from The Wendy Williams Show to get back into optimal health.

The show announced the list of guest hosts that will fill in for the rest of the month on Wednesday. Upcoming guest hosts will include Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, and Steve Wilkos.

“I’m very excited to fill in for Wendy and I’m looking forward to a great week of excellent shows,” Rapaport told ET of his upcoming guest-hosting gig.

“I have always loved being a guest on my friend Wendy’s show!” Bellamy shared. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be here for her and I look forward to working with her amazing team.”

Wendy has not yet made an appearance on season 13 of her hit daytime talk show. The season premiere was initially pushed back from September 20th to October 4th to give Williams time to recover from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. It was later pushed once again to October 18th as she continued to tend to health issues. Finally, it was announced that the show would proceed without her as she attended to her health concerns, with various guests hosts filling in on her behalf.

Wendy has been replaced by guest hosts Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, and Sherri Shepherd thus far in the month of October.

Williams has been absent from social media and away from the public eye while recovering from her health issues stemming from her thyroid disorder and Graves’ disease. Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter also recently announced his engagement to his alleged long-term mistress Sharina Hunter amid Williams’ health crisis.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show posted on Instagram in their most recent update on October 12. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

“We want her health to be her top priority,” the statement continued. “As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”