Wendy Williams has further postponed the return of her daytime talk show as she focuses on getting her health on track.

The daytime diva reported late last week via social media that she was undergoing health evaluations due to some unspecified issues, and thus would not be doing any promotional appearances in preparation for the season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show on September 20th.

Today, it appears that Williams’ situation has intensified. Via an Instagram post, Williams confirmed that amid her various evaluations, medical professionals discovered that she is suffering a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Breakthrough cases of the virus, infection in fully-vaccinated people, is an exceedingly rare phenomenon. The CDC reports only about 14,000 breakthrough cases have been medically confirmed out of the over 176 million vaccinated Americans to date.

Due to her condition, Wendy’s return to the airwaves has been postponed until October 4th to give the hostess a chance to properly quarantine and ensure the safety of herself, staff, and audience members.