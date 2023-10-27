WATCH: STARZ Releases The Exciting Trailer For ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Photo Credit: Cara Howe

STARZ has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, set to return December 1.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan continues to tell the origin story Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis), delving further into his evolution from the devoted son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) into the eventual ferocious, amoral and pragmatic personality fans know from Power.

The upcoming season picks up in Southside Jamaica, Queens with the Thomas family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou. After her close call, Raquel is looking to make a fresh start, but Kanan doesn’t trust her or believe it when she says she’s done. The trailer also shows the return of Italian mob boss Stefano (Tony Danza) and introduces new adversaries “Snaps” and “Pop,” played by Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods, respectively.

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Danza, Pierce and Woods, Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Omar Epps, London Brow, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell. and Antonio Ortiz; with Grantham Coleman joining the cast as “Ronnie” this season.

New episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.