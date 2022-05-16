First Look: Watch The Trailer For New YouTube Special ‘Recipe For Change: Amplifying Black Women’

YouTube and The SpringHill Company have partnered up to release a new installment of Recipe for Change, the original series where celebrities, activists, and creators come together for a chef-prepared meal to discuss important topics dealing with gender and race.

Directed by Joie Jacoby, Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women, highlights the resilience of Black women as they navigate the beautiful but complicated world around them. This edition comes after the success of the Daytime Emmy Award-Nominated Recipe for Change: Stop Asian Hate, and the recently released Recipe for Change: Standing Up To Antisemitism.

The special will have Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, and Tabitha Brown collaborating with esteemed chefs Kelis and Danielle Saunders to host dinner guests while they share their stories and lived experiences. Recipe For Change: Amplifying Black Women features Chlöe Bailey, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Jackie Aina, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Roxane Gay, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Lynn Whitfield, Yaya DaCosta, Loni Love, Renee Montgomery, Danielle Young, Angelica Ross, Hallease, Elaine Welteroth, and Amanda Seales – who also appears in the episode as an on-the-street reporter to speak with Black women and others about daily struggles and the public’s unfair perceptions.

During the episode, these women will speak on the subjects of code switching, colorism, mental health, and the sometimes-negative stigma attached to the “Strong Black Woman” narrative.

“Having people see you and not caring what they think – that’s real strength,” Blige said in the trailer.

Directed by Joi Jacoby, Recipe For Change: Amplifying Black Women is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter with their media enterprise The SpringHill Company. Alongside Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron, showrunner Joel Relampagos will also serve as executive producer. Co-executive producers include Camille Maratchi, Courtney Whitaker, and Nefertiti Lovelace.

Recipe For Change: Amplifying Black Women premieres Thursday, May 19 on Jason Y. Lee’s Jubilee YouTube channel.