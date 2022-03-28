Chloe Bailey Rocks Stunning Hair At The 2022 Oscar Red Carpet

There was a lot to talk about at the 2022 Oscars, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Chloe Bailey’s stunning hair as she walked the red carpet.

Please, have mercy! Bailey flaunted her shapely leg in a flirty custom deep purple gown designed by L.V.D.F., and her hair complemented the style perfectly. Fesa Mu came up with the idea for the over-the-top high bun.

Fesa Nu, also known as a hair poet, is known for her incredible braiding hairstyles on celebs such as Yara Shahidi, Halle Bailey, and Alicia Keys.

What we love about the hairstyle is that no one else could have worn it, making it the most distinctive on the red carpet, and we won’t be surprised if we see more of Fesa’s work at future events.