Crowned, the all-new talk show hosted by Vivica A. Fox, Syleena Johnson, Kendra G. and Chanel Nicole Scott, premieres today on In The Black Network. Here, these talented women offer a girls night out conversation centered around valid personal experiences that will speak to both women and men with unfiltered points of views.

Ahead of the premiere of their new talk series, the four co-hosts sat down with ESSENCE to discuss Crowned, and what audiences can expect.

Crowned premieres October 2 at 12:00AM EST on In The Black Network, with new episodes dripping on the AVOD platform every Monday at 12:00AM EST.