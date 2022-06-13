First Look: Watch The Teaser For The New Series From HBO Max, ‘RAP SH!T’

Photograph By: Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Today, HBO announced that the Max Original comedy series RAP SH!T will debut on Thursday, July 21, with its first two episodes.

The new show from Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, contains eight episodes – one airing each week – ending with its season finale on September 1. RAP SH!T’s cast includes Aida Osman (Group Therapy), KaMillion, Jonica Booth (Oddly Oden), Devon Terrell (Barry, Ophelia), and RJ Cyler (Power Rangers, White Boy Rick, The Harder They Fall), and the story chronicles two estranged high school friends from Miami, who reunite to form a rap group.

Photograph By: Alicia Vera/HBO Max

Alongside Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, RAP SH!T is executive produced by Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls also serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Check out the trailer for RAP SH!T below.