A New Comedy From Issa Rae Is Coming To HBO Max

Creator behind the hit HBO series Insecure, Issae Rae, has landed a new half-hour show on HBO Max titled Rap Sh*t.

The writer and producer shared the news on Twitter today, adding the project has a couple of addtional big names attached to it.

“Wrote a new show for @HBOMax! One of my favorite writers, the hilarious @reetafajita is showrunning and my favorite group, CITY GIRLS are co-EP’s! Miami here we come! #RapShit,” she tweeted.

‘Rap Sh*t’ will follow two high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group, according to The Hollywood Reporter , which explains the tie-in for Yung Miami and JT. The comedy series was previously in development in October 2019 with things going on hold until now.

Rae is currently working on the pilot while also serving as executive producer of the series under her media company, Hoorae, alongside Montrel McKay. Syreeta Singelton, who previously worked as a writer on Insecure, will serve as showrunner.

In a brief message on Instagram, the City Girls thanked Rae for the opportunity to enter the world of television.

“We can’t wait for y’all to see what we’ve been working on,” they wrote. “Thank you so much @issarae @reetafajita.”

Casting for the news series is currently underway. Production is slated to begin in Summer 2021.