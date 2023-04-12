WATCH: Teyonah Parris Shines In ‘The Marvels’ First Official Trailer

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has released the official trailer for The Marvels, which is the sequel to the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

The film will feature Teyonah Parris, who reprises her role as Monica Rambeau from the Disney+ series WandaVision. The Juillard trained actress will star alongside Brie Larson and Iman Vellani. According to Variety, the film’s official first look was shown exclusively to panel attendees at the 2022 D23 Expo.

In the trailer, The Marvels takes place after Carol Danvers has reclaimed her identity from Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. Due to unforeseen circumstances audiences will see Danvers shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an alternate world, her powers become entangled with that of Kamala Khan and S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. The footage also sets the scene for the three coming together as a team for the first time under the direction of Nick Fury, portrayed by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.

Nia DaCosta will direct the upcoming superhero flick, making her the first Black woman, and fourth woman, to direct a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This accolade comes just a few years after becoming the first Black female director to debut a movie at No. 1 at the domestic box office with 2021’s Candyman. In addition to DaCosta, the screenplay for The Marvels was co-written by Megan McDowell, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels will premiere on November 10. Take a look at the official trailer below.