First Look: Teyonah Parris As Superhero Monica Rambeau In Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’

This year, the Emmy Awards were Blacker than ever (and rightfully so).

In addition to wins from Black thespians such as Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more, the ceremony’s broadcast debuted the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ television show WandaVision, starring Teyonah Parris as Marvel superhero Monica Rambeau.

While many superhero movies and TV shows are getting pushed back due to production delays and concerns over releasing projects in theaters, WandaVision reintroduces us to Monica Rambeau. Rambeau is a Marvel Comics character first seen as a young girl in Captain Marvel who is now all grown up.

In the series, which debuts later this year, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision), live in an absurdist world, evidently crafted by the magically powered Scarlet Witch herself, but clearly, things are not what they seem. Parris plays Monica as an adult, who somehow becomes involved in the strange happenings around Scarlet Witch and Vision.

The first superhero to have the Captain Marvel name, Monica Rambeau is most known as Spectrum, a heroine who can manipulate and generate energy.

Though Akira Akbar played a younger version of the character set in the ’90s for 2018’s Captain Marvel with Brie Larson and Lashana Lynch, Parris will add new life to the Marvel character as the adult version.

Here’s hoping for a Monica Rambeau spinoff film one day!