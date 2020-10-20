Watch Chadwick Boseman Face Off With Viola Davis In His Final Role

Netflix has released the official trailer for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The anticipated film is an adaptation of August Wilson’s critically acclaimed stage play.

Set in 1927’s Chicag, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Viola Davis as the real life “Mother of the Blues” Gertrude Rainey. It also features the late Chadwick Boseman in his final film.

The project was produced by long time Wilson fan, Denzel Washington, who starred alongside Davis in another adaptation of Wilson’s stage and film adaptation of Fences. Davis earned a Tony Award (2010) and an Academy Award (2017) for her role as Rose, the long suffering wife in Fences.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020): (L to R) Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Glynn Turman as Toldeo, Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Colman Domingo as Cutler. Cr. David Lee / Netflix

Boseman portrays the cutthroat trumpet player Levee. In the trailer, viewers see Levee reach above his head for Rainey’s musical throne and her girlfriend Dussie Mae, played by Taylour Paige.

The trailer features dazzling performances that highlight the origin of the Blues tradition, with Davis saying with a mouthful of gold teeth and southern grit, “This would be an empty world without the blues.”

Meet Ma Rainey (VIOLA DAVIS).

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom premieres on Netflix on December 18th. Get a first look below.