WATCH: Showtime Releases First Trailer For Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama Biopic, “The First Lady”

Viola Davis will soon be hitting the screen as forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming biopic series, The First Lady, and here’s your first look.

Showtime has released the first official trailer for The First Lady, a new anthology drama starring the Oscar, Emmy, and Tony award-winning actress, set to premiere on Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

The show is slated to be a reframing of American history and leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Many of U.S. history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view in the government’s East Wing, often heavily influenced or outright independently made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies.

Davis takes on the role of former first lady Michelle Obama, alongside Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild award-winner Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series promises to peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women in a high station in the United States, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts, and following them beyond the White House into their greatest personal moments and individual achievements.

Through interweaving storylines told as intimately as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Viola Davis’ turn as Michelle Obama has been hotly anticipated since news of her role in the series broke last November. With her emotive, relatable, critically acclaimed and highly nominated and awarded roles in films such as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Widows, Fences, and her beloved starring role in How to Get Away with Murder among countless others, fans are sure she’ll do the former first lady’s story justice.

Check out the trailer below: