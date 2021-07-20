Loading the player…

If there’s one woman in Hollywood who will always leave you with a good word and an inspirational story it’s Viola Davis. Whether sharing her experiences growing up poor in Rhode Island or the discrimination she’s faced as a Black woman in Hollywood, Davis has always been an open book and now she’s releasing her own.

Today, HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced acquisition of the Academy Award-winning actress’s memoir Finding Me. Set to be released April 19, 2022, the book will be published in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.

Described as “a true hero’s journey,” the novel will span the 55-year-old’s life from her childhood in Central Falls to her present-day career as a philanthropist, Tony Award and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress, and CEO/CoFounder of JuVee Productions. And it will tell her story of overcoming obstacles to now become the most nominated Black actress in the history of the Academy Awards.

“I’m an artist because there’s no separation from me and every human being that has passed through the world,” Davis writes in the book. “I have a great deal of compassion for other people, but mostly for myself.”