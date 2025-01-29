Victoria Monét Shines In ‘Faces Of Music’: How Beauty Shape Her Artistry

Digitas Pictures and Imagine Documentaries

Victoria Monét’s artistry has always been an interplay of sound and vision, so her appearance in Faces of Music feels almost inevitable. The new docuseries—produced by Sephora U.S., Digitas Pictures, and Imagine Documentaries—dives into the intimate connection between beauty and music, offering behind-the-scenes looks at the inspiration behind iconic beauty moments from some of today’s most celebrated artists. The docuseries, which premiered January 22 on Hulu, the three-part series includes Monét, whose approach to beauty is as layered and transformative as her music.

“I feel like I almost view my career as a blank palette,” Monét shares, reflecting on her creative process. “I get the opportunity to create the images that accompany the music. Musically, I’m painting the image, but when you create the visuals, it either changes people’s perception completely or emphasizes the feelings already there. It’s like I always have a paintbrush in my hand—with my image, my music videos, how I show up on any carpet, or even how I show up in the world.”

Monét describes her experience filming the series as seamless and thoughtful. “We had a really great call in the beginning to map out what imagery we wanted to use and the direction we wanted to go, especially with my transformation and how it connects to my story,” she says. “The team was super patient, gracious, and professional. It was such a joy—sometimes you don’t get so lucky. I’m thankful to Sephora and the team for putting this together and making it feel really good.”

The process also encouraged Monét to dig deeper into her own story. “Anytime you have an honest conversation, you end up realizing feelings or connections you hadn’t thought about before,” she says. “I loved going down memory lane, talking about my first experience with makeup, and how it feels now. It’s come full circle with my daughter, repeating the cycle in a really special way. To have it all captured on film is amazing—I’ll be able to show her and remind her of these moments when she’s older.”

Transformation is central to Monét’s artistry. Known for her jaguar-inspired aesthetic, she says that evolution is part of the fun. “As an artist, you’re never bound to one aesthetic. You can change from single to single or album to album. What’s important to me is always feeling transformative. The jaguar will always be a part of me because it’s who I am, but I’m excited to explore new colors, energies, and transformations.”

She also hopes audiences walk away with a deeper understanding of beauty’s emotional roots. “Beauty starts from things that aren’t physical,” Monét says. “It begins with mental health, meditation, clearing energy. What you put on your face or skin should be an extension of how you feel inside. It’s not about hiding emotions but expressing them beautifully with the tools you have. Beauty is an accessory—it shouldn’t define you.”

Creatively, Monét thrives on collaboration. “When I’m putting together something, there are so many moving parts. You might start with an idea, but by the end, it morphs into something else, which is the fun part,” she says. “You consider lighting, clothing, movement—there’s so much depth. It’s a sandbox where you and your team get to play, explore, and bring the vision to life.”

With Faces of Music, Sephora U.S., Digitas Pictures, and Imagine Documentaries deliver a celebration of artistry, identity, and transformation. For Monét, it’s another chapter in a career defined by her ability to merge sound, vision, and emotion into something extraordinary.

Watch ‘Faces of Music’ on Hulu.