Photo Credit: Josh Brasted

Trafalgar Releasing, AMC Theatres Distribution and Sony Music Vision are bringing the excitement of a live Usher performance to a theater near you with USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS, set to hit cinemas around the world from September 12 -15.

Captured during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale, the film incorporates the essence of his Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. It will feature chart-topping hits including “Yeah!”, “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” and more records from Usher’s 30-year career, performed in a way that audiences have never seen before. In addition to seeing this intimate concert experience on screen, the Grammy Award-winning musician also gives viewers a glimpse inside his life beyond the stage.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher said in a statement. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

Directed by Anthony Miller, USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is produced by Arcovision, Kingdom Films and Laffitte Group Productions alongside Anthony Mandler, Usher Raymond and Ron Laffitte. Aakomon Jones, Angelo Gopee, Kwesi Collisson, Tom Mackay, Richard Story and Krista Wegener, all serve as Executive Producers for the film.

“For 30 years USHER has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO, AMC Theatres. “Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl HalfTime Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theaters for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution.”

Tickets are now on sale at UsherinParis.com. Take a look at the trailer for USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS below.