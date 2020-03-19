HOMEcoming: Beyoncé-Approved ‘Homecoming’ Watch Party Goes Viral

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

The BeyHive came together Wednesday night to encourage everyone to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak with a virtual viewing part of Beyoncé’s Homecoming.

The event, created by Netflix’s Editorial Manager Jasmyn Lawson, provided a little levity amid the pandemic, which has seen much of the country following strict social distancing guidelines and self-quarantining.

Using Netflix Party, the streaming giant’s newest tool that allows viewers to watch titles simultaneously while in a group chat, and hashtags #HOMEcoming and #stayatHOMEcoming, Beyoncé fans were able to unite for a fun evening.

Corona virus been the top trending topic since last week, and today #HOMEcoming takes that #1 spot. Beyoncé can really heal the world. pic.twitter.com/p1qjNHq897 — S H △ M △ R (@SHAMAR1) March 19, 2020

I love Beyoncé so much #HOMEcoming pic.twitter.com/inlSUGQa5n — THEY HAD TO FREE MILL IN ORDER TO KILL BILL 👁 (@A1Trisha) March 19, 2020

Destiny’s Child: Can you keep up?



Me trying to keep up:#HOMEcoming pic.twitter.com/f1SGXnC3vd — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) March 19, 2020

THAT SHOULDER BOP FROM KELENDRIA ROWLAND >>>>>> #HOMEcoming pic.twitter.com/jwlcKPBs7D — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) March 19, 2020

these dance breaks whooping my ass but i ain’t memorize them for nothing #HOMEcoming pic.twitter.com/rNITERVCHI — lex 💕 (@bey_alexx) March 19, 2020

#HOMEcoming is just a 2 hour long receipt for why beyoncé giselle knowles hyphen carter is THEE greatest entertainer of all time. pic.twitter.com/SDRDrijf7u — evan 🙂 (@beyonseh) March 19, 2020

going back to my regularly scheduled quarantined activities… after this?….. is that possible? #HOMEcoming pic.twitter.com/Yx0jSYB9Wo — katelyn (@breannekatelyn_) March 19, 2020

Lawson previously told ESSENCE that the idea for the virtual watch party came to her as a way to deal with the “tough time” everyone is going through.

“I remember staying up till 3 a.m. last year when we launched Homecoming and how much joy it brought everyone,” she said. “The power Beyoncé has to provide happiness in dark times is truly remarkable. I know I lean on her a lot. So I’m excited that people want to do this and provide some of that same excitement! Also, Homecoming is thee best live performance of all time!”

Lawson also received Queen Bey’s seal of approval, with the singer retweeting details of the event. The Homecoming watch party was such a success that #HOMEcoming trended throughout the night.

From the bottom of my heart. I am so thankful and appreciate everyone who tweeted. The world is a mess right now. We need peace and love. Beyoncé is my fave. I count on her to help me get through times like this. I'm happy the TL is full of joy and excitement. #HOMEcoming pic.twitter.com/jmIgMDTOVC — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 19, 2020

It just goes to show, no one can unite the world quite like Beyoncé.

