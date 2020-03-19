HOMEcoming: Beyoncé-Approved ‘Homecoming’ Watch Party Goes Viral

The BeyHive came together Wednesday night to encourage everyone to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak with a virtual viewing part of Beyoncé’s Homecoming.
The event, created by Netflix’s Editorial Manager Jasmyn Lawson, provided a little levity amid the pandemic, which has seen much of the country following strict social distancing guidelines and self-quarantining.
Using Netflix Party, the streaming giant’s newest tool that allows viewers to watch titles simultaneously while in a group chat, and hashtags #HOMEcoming and #stayatHOMEcoming, Beyoncé fans were able to unite for a fun evening.
Lawson previously told ESSENCE that the idea for the virtual watch party came to her as a way to deal with the “tough time” everyone is going through.
“I remember staying up till 3 a.m. last year when we launched Homecoming and how much joy it brought everyone,” she said. “The power Beyoncé has to provide happiness in dark times is truly remarkable. I know I lean on her a lot. So I’m excited that people want to do this and provide some of that same excitement! Also, Homecoming is thee best live performance of all time!”
Lawson also received Queen Bey’s seal of approval, with the singer retweeting details of the event. The Homecoming watch party was such a success that #HOMEcoming trended throughout the night.
It just goes to show, no one can unite the world quite like Beyoncé.
