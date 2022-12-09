Trevor Noah Says Goodbye To ‘The Daily Show,’ But Not Without Honoring Black Women First

“Special shout-out to Black women,” said world-renowned comedian, Trevor Noah, during his final episode of The Daily Show.

On Thursday evening, the beloved host and commentator stepped down from his coveted post at the Paramount/Comedy Central series. This “special shout out” was among Noah’s closing words during his final monologue on what is now his last episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. And it centered Black women.

During his farewell show, which also included several hilarious goodbyes from The Daily Show correspondents (shout out to Dulcé Sloan in particular), Noah shared three lessons that he’d learned as host. “Issues are real but politics are just an invented way to solve those issues; never forget that context matters; and not everything is bad as the news or the Internet will have you believe.”

Noah proceeded to express his gratitude, by honoring those to whom he attributes his success. “Honestly, most importantly, I’m grateful to you,” said the 38-year-old while gesturing to his studio audience—the crowd immediately burst into applause. The comedian continued on with a joke, also thanking those who might not wish him well, “Even the people who hate-watch; we still got the ratings, thank you.”

But, then the host’s musings took a more serious turn. After his initial ‘shout-out’ to Black women, Trevor Noah continued his love letter: “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas and people are like, ‘Trevor, you’re so smart.’” He quipped, “Who do you think teaches me?”

The author, whose 2016 memoir is entitled Born a Crime, grew up in apartheid South Africa. He was born to a Black Xhosa mother and a Swiss-German father (it is important to note that at the time of Noah’s birth, miscegenation, or sex between Black and white people, was illegal). In his monologue, Noah stated that Black women—his single mom, grandmother and aunts—have been particularly influential in his life. They’ve molded him and are, in part, responsible for the man who he is today.

The commentator—who in his final thoughts also acknowledged luminaries Roxane Gay and Tarana Burke—took a moment to reflect on Black women in America, specifically. “If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.” There was a slight pause, before the comedian became emotional. “Unlike everyone else, Black women can’t afford to f—k around and find out.”

Trevor gives thanks to the fans who supported him over the last seven years and the Black women who shaped his life. pic.twitter.com/p2VpOkSm4T — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 9, 2022

Noah then drew parallels between Black women’s trials across the diaspora, speaking about our shared experience, regardless of one’s country of origin. “When things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. But, Black women in particular, they know what s—t is.”

Noah ended his reflections with a call to action, of sorts. “If you truly want to know what to do, or how to do it—or maybe the best way, or the most equitable way—talk to Black women,” a teary-eyed Noah continued, “They are a lot of the reason that I am here. I am grateful to them, I am grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor. Thank you.”

While audiences will no longer be able to tune-in to the comedian on weeknights (and he hasn’t shared any definitive career moves, as of yet), Noah is launching his Off The Record Tour in January 2023—taking his stand-up chops to various cities across the U.S., with a few stops in South Africa and the UK.

During his seven-year tenure, audiences have had the pleasure of watching the 38-year-old comedian grow, and evolve, developing his spot-on analysis and biting wit. I certainly have. While the comedian’s departure from The Daily Show will, without doubt, be difficult for fans, the Emmy-winner knew that it was time to move on. “I believe that everything should end,” Noah said in a Nov. 2022 interview.

Trevor Noah, thank you for seeing us and for acknowledging us in front of our nation and the world. Thank you for your light and your laughs. This is, indeed, the end of an era.