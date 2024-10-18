Let’s Get Lit: Essence’s Top 20 Book Picks For Fall 2024

Adamkaz/Getty Images

Books are written to infiltrate minds, shift narratives, and spur action, even if that action takes place solely in one’s imagination. As we enter into this new season of Fall with the privilege of picking up new thoughts, patterns of behavior and limitless opportunity, this curated list of books was designed with the intentionality of stretching paradigms of thought and providing an opportunity for readers to take a deep-dive into well-written literature that at times transcends “culture” and reaches into the outskirts of the genre-bending intellectual dexterity of well-read authors.

Written by Black authors, this list of books span genres that range from Historical fiction to Southern Gothic, Dark Fantasy to Speculative fiction, and Faith to Horror fiction. These selections showcase through literature that Black thought could never be a monolith, that our perspectives have the prerogative to be as eclectic and genius as they choose to be, and that our stories are as vast, unique and diverse, as the hair that springs forth from our heads.

In the words of our beloved Toni Morrison, “Books are a form of political action. Books are knowledge. Books are a reflection. Books change your mind.”

Here are Essence’s Top 20 Best Books that should be on your Fall Reading List.

Historical Fiction:

Ida, In Love and Trouble by Veronica Chambers (Classic Historical Fiction, Autobiography)

Throughout history, we’ve come to know that Ida B. Wells was a prolific journalist and renown civil rights activist. However, in this meticulous and engaging historical fiction novel, readers get a glimpse into the personal life of this infamous historical figure as she navigates high-society parties, systemic racism, and her personal journey as she helped to reshape our nation’s political landscape. This read is perfect for fans of the Bridgerton series, and books like The Davenports.

In A League of Her Own by Kaia Alderson (Classic Historical Fiction)

Lovers of sports, baseball, and female trailblazers will truly enjoy taking a deep dive into In A League of Her Own which highlights the social activism of the female entrepreneur Effa Manley. She was known for being both a popular civil rights activist in the 1930s in Harlem and for negotiating high-profile sports contracts for men. This riveting novel boldly shares the legacy of a woman who was unafraid to break free from the mold, all while being a business manager for the Negro League’s newark Eagles, and more. This book is ideal for lovers of books such as The Personal Librarian and Hidden Figures.

Blackheart Man by Nalo Hopkinson (Historical Fiction, Fantasy Fiction, Dark Fantasy)

When one reads the work of award-winning author Nalo Hopkinson, readers are gifted with the rare privilege of transcending limitations when it comes to the possibility of how legendary Black characters can be depicted. And, the characters in her newest book Blackheart Man, are as legendary, mythical and transcendent as one would imagine. In this fantasy and speculative fiction novel, the magical island of Chynchin is faced with challenges from afar and within the island. “Veycosi, a scholar of folklore, hopes to sail off to examine the rare Alamat Book of Light and thus secure a spot for himself at Chynchin’s Colloquium of Scholars, despite problems in his polyamorous personal life.” But, there’s more, “Children are disappearing and an ancient invading army, long frozen into statues by island witches, is stirring to life,led by the fearsome demon known as the Blackheart Man.” In this spell-binding book, myth and history converge taking readers on a fantastical journey.

This Cursed House by Del Sandeen (Historical Fiction, Southern Gothic, Speculative Fiction, Supernatural Fiction)

In this Southern Gothic and Historical Fiction debut novel, the lead protagonist Chicago-based Jemma Barker can see spirits. So, when she receives a job opportunity from the Duchon family that requires her to move down south to New Orleans, she eagerly welcomes the open window to start over in a new place. But, Jemma soon learns that all is not what it seems with the Duchon family. While they are fair enough to “pass” and indulge in the privilege that comes along with that social construct, she soon learns that this family is under a generational curse. With her debut novel, Del Sandeen solidifies herself as a force to be reckoned with, as she seamlessly merges the residue of racism and colorism with the horrors of generational trauma that remains centuries later. This is a must-read for lovers of books like Beloved, Kindred, and Corregidora.

The Fallen Fruit by Shawntelle Madison (Historical Fiction, Science & Fantasy Fiction, Contemporary Literature)

If you’re a fan of multigenerational stories that travel back in time, you will thoroughly enjoy Madison’s The Fallen Fruit. Combining fantasy, history and time travel, the legacy of the Bridge family is explored. You see, each generation, a chosen member of the Bridge family is “chosen” to travel back in time, in an attempt to end a family curse. And, here are the rules: “Never interfere with past events. Always carry your free Negro papers. Search for the survival family packs in the orchard and surrounding forest. The ribbon on the pack designates the decade the pack was made to orient you in time. Do not speak to strangers unless absolutely necessary.” If you’re a history buff, and value the lived experience of those who have gone ahead of us, The Fallen Fruit is definitely the read for you.

Memoir:

Gather Me by Glory Edim (Biography, Autobiography)

We’ve all come to know and love author Glory Edim as a result of her beloved community Well Read Black Girl. And, with her newest book, Gather Me: A Memoir in Praise of the Books That Saved Me, readers get an introspective look inside the books that have shaped and molded the author, as well as the books that were a refuge to her when she needed it most. Additionally, this memoir highlights the powerful influence that proper representation can have on one’s identity.

We’re Alone:Essays by Edwidge Danticat (Travel Literature, Autobiography)

Through a collection of poignant essays, Edwidge Danticat’s We’re Alone examines themes like motherhood, colonialism, resilience and environmental disaster. Weaving together personal narratives around Danticat’s own childhood in Haiti, the pandemic, recent events in Haiti, political violence and more, this collection of essays takes a look at some of the world’s most pressing problems. And, in the midst of it all, Danticat still manages to graciously honor literary heroes like Toni Morrsion, James Baldwin, Paule Marshall and Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Remember, You Are A Wiley by Maya Riley (Biography)

As a political activist, civil rights activist, lawyer, and former New York City Mayoral candidate, Maya Riley knows what it is to stare adversity in the face, and overcome it. In her memoir, Remember, You Are A Wiley, she takes readers on an intimate journey through her life that ranges from the loss of her father, overcoming her traumas, and her unique journey through America’s political landscape.

The Black Utopians by Aaron Robertson (Biography, Autobiography)

What sets The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America apart from other books and memoirs that delve into history and legacy is that it’s written through the lens of utopian thought.The Black Utopians provides a refreshing and in depth reinterpretation of the Civil Rights and Black Power periods, centering “Black utopian communities, spaces, and movements in the U.S. The narrative pulls in examples such as the Shrine’s own Beulah Land Farm Project; the Republic of New Afrika; Soul City; Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association; Father Divine’s International Peace Mission Movement; the Nation of Islam; MOVE, and more.” While The Black Utopians is prolific and carries much historical weight, Robertson engages with serious and important themes without being didactic or heavy-hearted. On the contrary, the knowledge shared within the pages of this book is quite freeing and liberating.

No One Gets To Fall Apart by Sarah LaBrie (Memoir, Autobiography)

Dubbed as one of Lit Hub’s “Most Anticipated Books of 2024”, Sarah LaBrie’s memoir No One Gets To Fall Apart delves into a woman’s journey to forge a new path by striving to make sense of history. Compared to modern classics such as Jeannette Walls’ The Glass Castle and Tara Westover’s Educated, LaBrie takes us on a journey that spans Houston’s Third Ward to Paris to Tallinn and New York to Los Angeles. Not only does this enthralling memoir delve into LaBrie’s childhood and a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia, it also transparently examines her family lineage and a history of mental illness, and beyond. With No One Gets To Fall Apart, LaBrie’s memoir writing solidifies her as a powerful memorialist.

Romance:

Frequent Fliers by Noué Kirwan (Romance, Fantasy)

Noué Kirwan’s Frequent Fliers is a fun, light-hearted and sophisticated romance novel that beautifully showcases the plight of many Black professionals who soar in their careers, yet often find themselves in the murky gray area when it comes to love and relationships. Lanie Turner has a secure job, is almost finished with her P.h.d, and her childhood crush is about to marry her cousin. But, life has a way of giving us just what we need, when we least expect it. On her frequent journeys from New York City to England, Lanie happens to constantly find herself seated by a handsome frequent flier. In this steamy, romance novel, flying high definitely has its benefits.

Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma (YA, Fantasy, Romance, Dark Academia)

In Tigest Girma’s Immortal Dark, beautiful Black vampires, a villainous romance, and ancient creatures from east Africa, all collide in her thrilling debut novel. Delving into Ethiopian culture and tradition, Immortal Dark follows the journey of an orphaned heiress who must immerse herself amongst a society of vampires, and live with the vampire who may have killed her family. The release reads, “Orphaned heiress Kidan Adane grew up far from the elusive society of vampires she was born into, where human bloodlines gain power through vampire companionship. She is obsessively protective, mildly nihilistic, and willing to do anything to save her loved ones. When her sister, June, disappears, Kidan is convinced a vampire stole her—the same vampire bound to her family bloodline, the cruel yet captivating Susenyos Sagad.” If you love movies like “Interview With A Vampire”, and “Queen of the Damned”, you will definitely devour a book like Immortal Dark.

Love After Midnight by Sister Souljah (Romance, Urban Fiction, Contemporary Literature)

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Coldest Winter Ever comes the highly anticipated romance novel Love After Midnight the sequel to Life After Death. After experiencing a near-death experience, the force that is Winter Santiaga, is alive, and now has to surrender to the reality of both heaven and hell existing. Yet, she still has to balance her need for fun, money, love, sex and fame. In this hip-hop rom-com, Sister Souljah delivers on her signature style of writing that her fans have come to know and love.

Faith & Self-Help:

Shine Bright Anyway by Faith Broussard Cade (Self-Help)

Great beauty can spring forth after seasons of pain and trauma, and Faith Broussard Cade’s new book Shine Bright Anyway: 90 Affirmations That Declare You Are Enough When the World Says You’re Not is evidence of this. After a car accident left Cade with a traumatic brain injury, she began writing handwritten notes on her healing journey. Shine Bright Anyway was written with the intention to empower others to understand that you can overcome the wounds of the past, that it’s important to practice gratitude and appreciation every day, and to prioritize self-care, and so much more.

I Surrender All by Priscilla Shirer (Christian Literature, Faith)

There are many Christians who speak of the Gospel. And, then, there are Believers like author, speaker and Bible teacher, Priscilla Shirer (The Forge, War Room, Overcomer) who have a long-standing track-record of living a lifestyle that consistently lines up with the Word of God, without compromise. In her newest book, I Surrender All, Shirer offers an invitation to surrender every area of their lives wholeheartedly to Jesus. The book centers discipleship, making God a priority in all things, and encourages readers to accept the reality that obeying God “is a daily choice”, not just a habit we pick up when it’s convenient. I Surrender All is a must read for Believers, and non-Believers too, who are ready to take surrendering to Jesus more seriously.

Two Equals One: A Marriage Equation for Love, Laughter and Longevity by Jimmy and Irene Rollins

Marriage serves a powerful, Bible-based principle that was designed by God to be a parable for Christ’s love for the Church. Yet, in many ways, marriage in the secular world has at times come to be made a mockery of, and spectacle. However, Ministry leaders and founders of TWO=ONE JImmy and Irene Rollins, have come to understand the power of marriage. Jimmy and Irene Rollins have created a guide to help marriages that are deeply damaged find restoration and reconciliation after irreconcilable experiences. Having their own testimonies of overcoming addiction and resentment, they understand all too well God’s healing power and ability to help marriages to thrive. Two Equals One provides ways for couples to learn how to fight fair, how to build a lasting legacy through marriage, and even signs to look out for that you shouldn’t get married.

We Will Rest! The Art of Escape by Tricia Hersey (Inspiration, Personal Growth, Mind, Body & Spirit)

Rest is spiritual, and a powerful defense. And, author of We Will Rest! Knows a thing or two about resting. As the creator of The Nap Ministry, she has harnessed a community of people and knowledge that lends itself to sharing the power of resting, in its varied forms, with others all around the world. With her new book, the message decries the notion that we must burn ourselves out. On the contrary, within its pages, Hersey beautifully delineates through the use of vintage hymns, prayer books, and abolitionist pamphlets, that rest is a birthright and a necessity and an anecdote for a tired world.

Fiction:

The Rest of You by Maame Blue (Fiction)

If you’re a fan of books like Queenie and The Vanishing Half, you will enjoy Maame Blue’s debut American novel The Rest of You. Whitney Appiah, a Ghanaian Londoner, is a masseuse who can sense where the trauma lies in her clients, and she heals them. But, as time moves on, Whitney comes to realize that she too, is suffering from trauma, and she begins to unpack the hiddens memories that she has forgotten, after an experience with a man that she is dating triggers her. This book has strong themes on generational healing, what it means to be Black British, womanhood, friendships and more.

Curdle Creek by Yvonne Battle-Felton (Gothic, Horror Fiction)

In the all-Black town of Curdle Creek, there are rules and deep-seated traditions that govern the lives of its people. While this rural, friendly town appears to be quite welcoming on the surface, all is not well. When a widow, Asira is forced to jump into a well, after she comes in second place in the “running of the widows”, she is transported back in time. And, then again, she is forced to jump into another rural town in England, where she is safe as long as she follows the rules. But, where will the next jump lead her? Battle-Felton skillfully incorporates a lyrical flow in her writing that fuses together time travel, historical trauma, and alternative universe with great ease. Curdle Creek is a definite must read!

Guide Me Home by Attica Locke (Mystery, Crime Fiction, Suspense)

According to Crime Reads, Attica Locke’s Guide Me Home is one of the most anticipated Crime Books of 2024. In this final installment in her bestselling Highway 59 series, the book centers on Texas Ranger Darren Matthews and themes that highlight “the explosive intersections of race, love, and justice.” And, at its core, the book aims to help readers further process the interesting times that we are living in.