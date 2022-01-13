Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The Children of Blood and Bone book trilogy is being adapted into a chilling movie franchise. According to Deadline, the rights to the novels in the series by Tomi Adeyemi have been secured by Paramount Pictures following a steep bidding war. Interest in the series was reportedly shown by other movie studios and several streaming services including Netflix and Amazon.

Adeyemi will be adapting her own work for the project.

“Paramount’s passion and enthusiasm to bring this story to life has been incredible,” she said in a news release. She shared that she was already, “hard at work” bringing the project to life.

The fantasy series follows a group of people working together to prevent the eradication of their magic by a vengeful monarchy. It features lush details of the rich world it takes place in and is informed by Adeyemi’s extensive studies in West African mythology. She was 24 years old and merely one year out of college when she earned a seven-figure book deal for creating and developing the engaging story.

Children of Blood and Bone is the first and eponymous title in the trilogym, first published in 2018. Its follow up title, Children of Virtue and Vengeance was published in 2019. The third (and presumably final) book in the series is reportedly expected to arrive in 2023.

According to Publishers Weekly, print book sales have risen significantly overall and particularly in the Young Adult fiction space with gains of approximately 30.7% being reported. Many in the industry attribute these changes to the growing influencers of social media spaces like Bookstagram and Booktok where readers reveal their “To Be Read” lists and share thoughts on the books they enjoy with one another.