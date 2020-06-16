Tika Sumpter To Star In Michael B. Jordan-Produced Thriller ‘The Ancestor’

Tika Sumpter will star in The Ancestor, a film backed by some Black Hollywood heavyweights that just landed at HBO Max after several companies reportedly battled for the title.

Not only is the thriller produced by Sumpter, Micheal B. Jordan and Alana Mayo, it’s written by This Is Us scribe Kay Oyegun. And apparently, the movie will have the heart-quickening pace and style of Get Out. So get ready!

According to Deadline, the Mixed-ish star will play a medical student who finds herself caught in a psychological thriller.

Sumpter expressed her happiness that The Ancestor landed in the right place on her Instagram page.

“So grateful we followed our gut @kayoyegun. Grateful I get to produce and work with this dope group of folks. @michaelbjordan @alanaoyam @hbomax Thank you,” she wrote in a caption.

Sumpter’s previous films include Sonic The Hedgehog, Ride Along and Southside With You.