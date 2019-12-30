Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Mykal-Michelle Harris, the cute 7-year-old actress who plays Rainbow Johnson’s (Arica Himmel) spunky little sister Santamonica, is the sassiest member of the Johnson family on ABC’s hit series Mixed-ish.

Set in the 80s, Mixed-ish, a spin-off of Kenya Barris’ Black-ish, follows Rainbow Johnson’s struggle to adjust to suburban life after her family is forced to leave their commune. Bow quickly has to learn how to navigate a mainstream school and what it means to be mixed race.

When Harris stopped by ESSENCE recently to discuss the series, she dished on the similarities and differences between herself and her character.

Harris revealed that both she and Santamonica have siblings and “love music and love to play around,” but “the big difference is she is very sassy.”

Check out more of Harris’ interview above to hear the actress talk landing the role of Santamonica and loving her co-stars.

