WATCH: National Geographic Premieres Official Trailer For ‘The Space Race’

Just in time for Black History Month, National Geographic has released the official trailer for The Space Race, which is set to debut on February 12.

Directed by Lisa Cortés and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza, The Space Race weaves together the stories of Black astronauts seeking to break the bonds of social injustice to reach for the stars, including Guion Bluford, Ed Dwight and Charles Bolden among many others. Audiences will get an in-depth look into the pioneering Black pilots, scientists, and engineers who joined NASA to serve their country in space, even as their country failed to achieve equality for them back on Earth.

For decades, the story of African Americans at NASA has remained untold, but with The Space Race, viewers will witness the transition from science fiction into science fact, while also receiving a much needed history lesson in the process.

The Space Race will debut on National Geographic on February 12 before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

Take a look at the trailer for The Space Race below.