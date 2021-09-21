Are you ready for a completely new dating show concept? The Shade Room has teamed up with Facebook Watch to produce a first-of-its-kind unscripted reality dating competition featuring an all-Black cast of singles dodging their dealbreakers while looking for lasting love.

Love Locked follows 12 single Black professionals strategically selected by two matchmakers and paired together based on compatibility points in an attempt to find a true love match.



Executive produced by The Shade Room Founder and CEO Angelica Nwandu, Love Locked tasks each single with finding their pre-selected match on their own. Once they have discovered their matches, the couples must make it through a series of challenges exposing their relationship dealbreakers along the way, with two players eliminated after each challenge. Can these couples make it through their dealbreakers without ultimately sending their partner packing?

Love Locked is The Shade Room’s third Facebook Watch series. Cooking competition The Shady Brunch and plus-size modeling competition Thick House each aired on the social streaming site earlier this year to warm fan reception.

The show will air weekly on Mondays at 8 pm EST on Facebook starting today, September 20. Watch episode 1 below.