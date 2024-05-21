The Notorious B.I.G.’s Greatest Verses Ever

Photo Credit: David Corio

It’s been 27 years since the untimely passing of Christopher Wallace–also known as The Notorious B.I.G.—and his impact is still being felt throughout Hip-Hop and popular culture. The Versace shades, Coogi sweater, Timberland boots and undeniable talent, Biggie was destined to become one of greats, which he achieved with only two studio albums; 1994’s Ready To Die and 1997’s Life After Death.

In addition to the two classic projects, The Notorious B.I.G. also left an impression on the game with several amazing verses on both his own body of work, and his collaborators as well. Songs such as “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix),” “Get Money,” and Total’s “Can’t You See” come to mind when thinking about those timeless lines from Brooklyn’s finest. At the young age of 24, Wallace was murdered in Los Angeles, but his legacy will continue to live on.

Had that fateful night in Hollywood never occurred, The Notorious B.I.G. would’ve been 52 today. In celebration of his birthday, Here are some of Biggie’s best verses, ever.

15. “All About The Benjamins,” No Way Out (1997)

Article continues after video.

Released after Biggie’s death in 1997, “All About The Benjamins” was an ensemble track that was anchored by Wallace. The song’s beat switched when the Brooklyn native began his verse, serving as an instant classic.

14. Verse 1, “Unbelievable,” Ready to Die (1994)

Article continues after video.

“Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant, the livest one/ Representing BK to the fullest / Gats, I pull it,” is one of the hardest opening lines of any song. Wallace gave audiences an unforgettable verse on this standout track for 1994’s Ready To Die.

13. Verse 3, “Sky’s the Limit,” Life After Death (1997)

Article continues after video.

On this song about struggle and perseverance, Wallace really dug deep for one of the best verses ever. He ended things on an amazing note with his final lines on the track, saying “Stay far from timid, only make moves when your heart’s in it/ And live the phrase “Sky’s the limit.”

12. Verse 1, “Hypnotize,” Life After Death (1997)

Article continues after video.

The single from the classic album Life After Death was released just a week prior to The Notorious B.I.G.’s untimely passing. The upbeat tempo showcased Biggie’s dexterity as a lyricist.

11. “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems,” Life After Death (1997)

Article continues after video.

The track featured Ma$e and Puff Daddy, and contained a closing verse from Wallace that only made his death just a few months prior that much harder to deal with for many of his fans, supporters, and loved ones.

10. “Get Money,” Conspiracy (1995)

Article continues after video.

The third and final single from Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s debut album Conspiracy featured an amazing verse from Lil’ Kim, and a hell of an opening stanza from Biggie. “You wanna sip Mo’ on my livin’ room flo’ / Play Nintendo with Cease and Nino / Pick up my phone say, ‘Poppa not home’ / Sex all night, mad h**d in the morn”

9. Verse 1, “Big Poppa,” Ready To Die (1994)

Article continues after video.

Wallace solidified himself as a true ladies man on “Big Poppa.” In the song, Biggie raps line like

“Straight up honey really I’m askin’ / Most of these fellas think they be mackin’ but they be actin’ / Who they attractin’ with that line, “What’s your name, what’s your sign?” / Soon as he buy that wine I just creep up from behind / And ask what your interests are, “Who you be with?” / Things to make you smile, what numbers to dial.”

8. Verse 1, “The What,” Ready To Die (1994)

Article continues after video.

In what was the only feature on 1994’s Ready to Die, Biggie fed off of Method Man’s energy with a verse for the ages.

7. “Can’t You See,” Total (1995)

Article continues after video.

“My rap lines are like landmines, one step kaboom black suits fill the room.” Enough said.

6. “Victory,” No Way Out (1997)

Article continues after video.

Biggie recorded this verse on March 8, 1997, one day before he was gunned down in Los Angeles. It was the perfect footnote to a legendary career. “Real sick, brawl nights, I perform like Mike / Anyone – Tyson, Jordan, Jackson,” Wallace said on “Victory.”

5. Verse 1, “Warning,” Ready To Die (1994)

Article continues after video.

The Notorious B.I.G. gave audiences a glimpse into the world of mental health with the paranoia-induced track “Warning” from 1994’s Ready To Die.

4. Verse 1, “Who Shot Ya,” (1995)

Article continues after video.

“Who Shot Ya” is a classic song from The Notorious B.I.G.’s catalog. The first verse stands as one of the greatest ever.

3. “Flava In Ya Ear” (Remix), Funk Da World (1994)

Article continues after video.

Biggie’s labelmate enjoyed heavy success with his track “Flava In Ya Ear” in 1994. For the remix, he enlisted LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, and Rampage, along with a metaphor laden opening from Wallace.

2. “Notorious Thugs” (1997)

Article continues after video.

The legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. as a lyricist reached legendary status, as he excelled using a rapid-fire flow with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on “Notorious Thugs.”

1. Verse 1, “Juicy,” Ready to Die (1994)

Article continues after video.

The first single from Biggie’s debut album told the story of an artist who was willing to dream big. In 1994, The Notorious B.I.G.’s dreams came true, and he delivered the perfect verse to capture this timeless moment.