New “Sky’s The Limit” Sculpture Pays Homage To Hip-Hop Legend Biggie Smalls 

Sherwin Banfield/ Facebook.com

A new solar-powered sculpture of hip-hop legend Christopher Wallace better known as The Notorious B.I.G or Biggie Smalls has been unveiled in Brooklyn, New York.

The nine-foot sculpture stands at the entrance of the Brooklyn Bridge and pays homage to the Bed-Stuy native whose music left an indelible mark on hip-hop.

The mixed media work of art is made of bronze, stainless steel and resin. It features solar-powered speakers on either side that play some of Biggie’s greatest hits. He wears a crown, holds a microphone, and there’s also a colorful design which is an ode to the colorful Coogi sweaters he wore.

Sculpted by artist Sherwin Banfield and funded by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Dumbo Improvement District, it’s an innovative work of art that captures Biggie’s likeness and distinct sounds.

The sculpture, titled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” was Banfield’s response to an open call for New York City artists to propose a work for the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. When his cousin told him about it, the Queens-based artist told Art Net News that he quickly polished up a previously-sketched design for a monument honoring Biggie and sent it over.

“Delivering this project means so much to me personally, my story and artistic development, as well as countless fans of Hip-Hop Culture who continue to be positively affected and influenced by the communal experiences and sonic frequencies of B.I.G.’s artistry,” Banfield said in a release.

“I cherish the significance of the potential impact on young children of color who will have an opportunity to experience a public sculpture that represents and reflects their identity, circumstance, and dreams,” Banfield added.

The sculpture is located at Clumber Corner Park in DUMBO. Visitors can hear Biggie’s hits playing from its speaker on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“The Notorious B.I.G. has had a profound impact on the music industry, and there is no better way to honor his legacy than with Sherwin’s tribute,” said Regina Myer, President of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. “Located at one of Brooklyn’s most iconic locations — the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge — this installation will allow New Yorkers and visitors to explore how B.I.G.’s native city shaped his artistry. We are so proud to present this work that advances the mission of the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund.”

The public artwork is the most recent Biggie tribute in Brooklyn, following two murals in Bed-Stuy and a special MetroCard that was unveiled on what would have been his 50th birthday. It will be on display until the spring of 2023.