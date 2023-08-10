‘The Motherlode’ Tells The Story Of Hip Hop From A Woman’s Perspective

Today, The Motherlode: 100 + Women Who Made Hip Hop, created and narrated by Clover Hope, premieres exclusively on Audible.

Based on Hope’s book of the same name, this Audible Original explores the history and misogyny of hip-hop to give its overlooked innovators and misrepresented voices their just due. From foundational figures like MC Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shanté to revolutionaries like Salt-N-Pepa and Lil’ Kim to modern chart-toppers like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, Hope’s in-depth look at the many untold stories of women in hip-hop spans 50 years of excellence.

Featuring MC Lyte, Nia Long, Angie Martinez, Chloe Bailey, Lauren London, Remy Ma and Janelle James, listeners will get the full story of hip-hop entirely from a woman’s perspective.

The Motherlode: 100 + Women Who Made Hip Hop is part of Audible’s slate of original programming honoring Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.