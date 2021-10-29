‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack Is Here

Jeymes Samuel, the writer and director of highly anticipated The Harder They Fall, also produced the score for the film. Today, in collaboration with Netflix, Roc Nation announced the release of the soundtrack for the movie, which includes new music from JAY Z, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Kid Cudi, Jadakiss, CeeLo Green, Seal, Conway the Machine, Koffee and more.

In addition to the amazing group of musicians on the soundtrack, Samuel is also featured as an artist on the album.

“I’m honored to have collaborated with such a diverse and talented array of artists to bring this film’s soundtrack to life,” said Samuel in a news release. “My vision was to create a versatile body of work that blends genres and eras in an innovative way. I hope that, through our collaborative work, fans will be able to really immerse themselves in the stories we’re trying to tell.”

“Already Home,” one of the standout tracks on JAY Z’s 2009 release The Blueprint 3, was the last collaboration between the legendary emcee and the enigmatic Kid Cudi—until today. Their song “Guns Go Bang,” which first appeared in the trailer for The Harder They Fall, serves as a sign of things to come for this a powerful soundtrack. JAY Z is also featured on “King Kong Riddum” with Griselda’s Conway the Machine, and fellow New York native, Jadakiss.

2021 has been a great year for Ms. Lauryn Hill. In August, she provided the masses with a stellar verse on Nas’ “Nobody,” and The Fugees also announced their world tour late last month. Today, the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall will include a song from Hill and Fatoumata Diawara entitled “Black Woman.” This is Hill’s fifth release as a lead artist in the past decade, which only adds to the anticipation of the film’s soundtrack.

The Harder They Fall will be available to watch on Netflix on November 3. Before its release in select theatres on October 22, it debuted earlier that month at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and premiered worldwide at the 65th BFI London Film Festival.

You can listen to the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall, here.