‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot Is Officially Coming To Streaming

Morgan Cooper’s dark reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air might be coming to a streaming service near you soon.

In March 2019, the filmmaker and fan of the original show created a gritty trailer for Bel-Air, a dramatic series following an updated version of Will Smith’s iconic character. After his mother instructs him to flee Philadelphia for the safety of Bel-Air, the young Smith is met with the heavier realities of trying to start over across the country surrounded by people who cannot relate to his experiences.

The clip became a viral sensation shortly after its release, thanks to its believable cast and stunning cinematography.

Morgan Cooper’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

According to the Hollywood Reporter, plans to turn the trailer into a full-fledged reboot of the show have been in the works since shortly after its release and it is currently being presented to several popular streaming services, including HBO Max, Peacock and Netflix.

The project is being developed partners Universal TV and Smith’s company, Overbrook Entertainment.

Cooper will cowrite the script, direct and co–executive produce Bel-Air. Chris Collins, who worked on The Wire, Crash and Sons of Anarchy, will be the showrunner. Some of the producers behind The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air include Will Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz.

The series is expected to include winks to the original show’s material while offering a deeper look into the experience of being yanked out of your environment and placed in a community that forces you to examine how the world views your Blackness.