Gabrielle Union Says She Doesn’t Understand Terry Crews’s ‘Motivation’

Gabrielle Union is quick to ask for accountability. And we stan!

The actress spoke out last week about Terry Crews’s statements regarding her discrimination case against NBC’s America’s Got Talent, which basically defended the network. Crew was a judge on America’s Got Talent with Union.

Union was dismissed from the show last November after her claims that the culture of the AGT was toxic and racially insensitive. Crews chose not to publicly support her and instead publicly refuted her claims while appearing on Today.

“That was never my experience on America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment,” Crews said back in January.

Union said on Jemele Hill’s podcast, Unbothered, that she doesn’t understand Crew’s “motivation.”

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So I don’t know if being worried about job stability—which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and White supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door,” Union said.

“If you’re not going to help, then get out of the way,” she continued. If you don’t feel financially comfortable, or spiritually comfortable or you flat out disagree, but at the end of the day he will benefit from a safer, more equitable workplace from what I stuck my neck out to do and got fired for, you know? Instead of actively working against progress.”

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT —”Auditions 4″ Episode 1404 Pictured: (from left) Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Terry Crews, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell (Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Crews responded with another public apology on Twitter.

“This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union,” wrote Crews. “If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in.”

“I’m sorry, @itsgabrielleu,” he concluded before adding the hashtag “#reconciliation.”