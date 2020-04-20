9 Songs We Have To Hear At Teddy Riley vs. Babyface Battle

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

We have truly waited long enough. And Monday night we will finally see the battle of the uncles (we kid!) No seriously, we will finally see the battle of two producers who have created the R&B soundtrack of our lives.

Since the eighties Teddy Riley and Babyface have given us hit after hit, working with musicians such as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige. A list of singers doesn’t get better than that.

Before we all tune into Instagram Live Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern, we figured we give Riley and Babyface some suggestions—just in case the two went back to their corners to redo their strategy (after Saturday night’s botched livestream). Here are nine songs we have to hear tonight: