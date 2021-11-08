Tamron Hall’s Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Snags Two-Season Renewal

The TamFam can rejoice! Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show, Tamron Hall, has just been renewed for a two-season run on syndication.

This renewal will carry the Emmy-winning program through the 2023/2024 broadcast season on ABC-owned and operated networks nationwide, including top-ten markets like New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago among others.

“ABC’s decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Tamron Hall in a statement. “I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show.”

“We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience. TamFam, your dedication to the show has lifted us all up so let’s keep talking, inspiring, and dreaming big!”

Hall’s thought-provoking and conversation-inducing daytime talk show finds her sitting for one-on-one interviews with newsmakers, changemakers, visionaries and people doing extraordinary things in their community and on the front lines. Recent guests include Issa Rae, Carmelo Anthony, Misty Copeland, and Tarana Burke, among others.

Hall won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host in 2019 during Tamron Hall‘s inaugural season. She has made it a point to ensure that fellow Black women have integral roles behind the camera on her award-winning show as well.

“Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul,” said Debra OConnell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution of Hall and her show. “We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show.”

Congratulations Tamron!