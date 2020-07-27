Photo by Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Awards season is already underway, but things are definitely different this year.

Tamron Hall nabbed her first Daytime Emmy Award on Sunday for her daily show, Tamron Hall. Instead of walking onto the stage as it might’ve been in years past, the former Today host gave a virtual acceptance speech while wearing a plush bathrobe. Her friends clapped and hollered in the background.

“Oh, my God! Thank you so much to the Daytime Emmys. My mom said I shouldn’t look like this,” said Hall as she covered half of her bare face with her forearm. “I just got a call that I won ahhhhh! An Emmy for my first year of a daytime talk show.”

“Congratulations to all the other nominees,” Hall continued in the video. “Please no one record this—delete it immediately. Thank you, Daytime Emmys!”

In the caption, Hall also thanked her “#tamfam…for keeping me in the game!!!!”

Tamron Hall began its run centered on conversations around systematic racism, sexism, classism, bullying, health and homophobia. While the daytime talk-show host doesn’t necessarily focus on celebrities to drive her shows, the stars have shown up on her stage for support, including Janelle Monáe, Misty Copeland, André Leon Talley, Debbi Morgan, Tika Sumpter, Tina Knowles-Lawson, John Legend, Senator Kamala Harris and Victor Cruz. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which kicks off in December.

Hall wasn’t the only person in her household over the weekend celebrating a milestone. Her 1-year-old son, Moses, “learned to walk and I won a #emmy!!!! Thank you thank you,” she revealed on social media.

Congratulations to Hall and her staff!